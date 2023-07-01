Home » Entrepreneurship fair, dances and more this Sunday at La Presidencial – Diario La Hora
Fair. Several of the entrepreneurs have participated in previous fairs.

He Sunday July 2, 2023an entrepreneurship fair will be held in the Parque de la The Presidential Citadelfrom 09:00 to 18:00.

In the spaces of the park will be installed 20 ‘stands’ of ventures such as jewelry, nurseries, wine accessories for girls, nuts, children’s games, essential oils and more.

Los assistants to this fair they will be able to enjoy demonstrative classes of dragma figtht, a new modality of combined exercise. Besides, gastronomy, car tuning show, folk dance show and various contests.

This fair is carried out with the objective of promote the productive potential of entrepreneurswith Tungurahuan producers who have been linked to creativity and innovation to achieve the economic reactivation of the province.

Entrepreneurs in this way seek access to new markets and brand positioning. The event is developed with the support of María Paula Garcés, Miss Provincial Government and is of free access to the public. (VAB)

