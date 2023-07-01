Home » Two new pumping equipment arrives in Essmar to reinforce the North Ebar
Two new pumping equipment arrives in Essmar to reinforce the North Ebar



One of the most relevant achievements was the optimization of the procurement process, which allowed the pumps to be available in 12 weeks, instead of 30 weeks.

Within the framework of the improvement plan for the optimization of the Wastewater Pumping Station, EBAR Norte, made possible thanks to work articulated between the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESP, EPM and the Superintendency of Residential Public Services, the acquisition and transfer of two new pumping equipment with a capacity of 600 liters per second each, which will reinforce the operation.



Currently, the technical and operational team of Electromechanics is working on the installation and start-up of the new equipment.

