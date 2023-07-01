Home » Sainz after the 2023 Austrian GP Sprint: ‘Good result, confidence has increased’
Sainz after the 2023 Austrian GP Sprint: ‘Good result, confidence has increased’

Sainz after the 2023 Austrian GP Sprint: ‘Good result, confidence has increased’

Carlos Sainz conquers his first podium of the season with 3rd place in the Spielberg Sprint: “There were difficult conditions, but as time went by, confidence increased. I was close to Perez, but the Red Bulls were faster and more difficult to overcome. Tomorrow we’ll try to bring home as many points as possible”. Sunday the race live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on NOW

