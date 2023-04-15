Home » Eon increases electricity prices in some cases significantly
News

Eon increases electricity prices in some cases significantly

by admin
Eon increases electricity prices in some cases significantly

The energy supplier E.ON has now significantly increased the electricity prices in the so-called basic supply. According to the calculation, the new working price would be 49.44 cents gross.

Invoice without Goering-Eckardt? Electricity is getting more expensive now

“The energy supplier Eon increases the electricity prices in the basic supply, sometimes significantly. “In the affected basic supply area in parts of NRW, the new working price is 49.44 cents gross, which means an adjustment of around 45 percent for average consumption (2,400 kWh/year),” said a company spokesman for the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition). .

Last year one had to “secure future amounts of energy for our customers” on the wholesale markets at high prices. It is therefore “inevitable that this will be reflected in the end customer prices with a time lag but still subdued”, according to the company. The cost increase for customers was “cushioned for an above-average period,” said the spokesman. The consumer advice center NRW criticizes the company’s approach: “The price increases that Eon has announced are very drastic.” This is above all “annoying” for consumers, “because energy prices on the stock exchange have been falling again for a while and other providers are offering cheaper tariffs again offer,” said a spokeswoman for the newspaper.

Basically, the “electricity price brake” (40 cents) dampens the increase, “but consumers still have to pay the high new price for 20 percent of consumption”. The Federal Association of Consumer Centers reports an increase in complaints: “In the first two months of 2023, more than 1,000 complaints about price increases in the electricity sector were recorded in the consumer centers, not just about Eon: compared to the same period last year, this corresponds to an increase of 56 percent A spokesman for the BDZV told the Rheinische Post.

See also  20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Final preparations for revision of party constitution, ranking of presidium become highlights of 7th Plenary Session of 19th CPC Central Committee - BBC News 中文

Photo: EON headquarters, via dts news agency

You may also like

Communication master Shi Chongliang promotes health care reform...

Trump reveals source of profits after leaving White...

US data leak – President Biden orders stricter...

Bayern draws with Hoffenheim, but maintains the lead,...

Wake in El Morro ended in a fight,...

Enhance national security awareness 10 political, legal and...

“Russia is at a turning point – we...

The Sudanese army announces control of the Special...

The tree that Shakira took from Barcelona to...

Lavanttal Rally – racing car against tree: driver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy