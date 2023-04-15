Eon increases electricity prices in some cases significantly

The energy supplier E.ON has now significantly increased the electricity prices in the so-called basic supply. According to the calculation, the new working price would be 49.44 cents gross.

Invoice without Goering-Eckardt? Electricity is getting more expensive now

“The energy supplier Eon increases the electricity prices in the basic supply, sometimes significantly. “In the affected basic supply area in parts of NRW, the new working price is 49.44 cents gross, which means an adjustment of around 45 percent for average consumption (2,400 kWh/year),” said a company spokesman for the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday edition). .

Last year one had to “secure future amounts of energy for our customers” on the wholesale markets at high prices. It is therefore “inevitable that this will be reflected in the end customer prices with a time lag but still subdued”, according to the company. The cost increase for customers was “cushioned for an above-average period,” said the spokesman. The consumer advice center NRW criticizes the company’s approach: “The price increases that Eon has announced are very drastic.” This is above all “annoying” for consumers, “because energy prices on the stock exchange have been falling again for a while and other providers are offering cheaper tariffs again offer,” said a spokeswoman for the newspaper.

Basically, the “electricity price brake” (40 cents) dampens the increase, “but consumers still have to pay the high new price for 20 percent of consumption”. The Federal Association of Consumer Centers reports an increase in complaints: “In the first two months of 2023, more than 1,000 complaints about price increases in the electricity sector were recorded in the consumer centers, not just about Eon: compared to the same period last year, this corresponds to an increase of 56 percent A spokesman for the BDZV told the Rheinische Post.

Photo: EON headquarters, via dts news agency