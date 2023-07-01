Epar takes stock of the statute of limitations on work credits – Emilia-Romagna

Recent judgments have changed the jurisprudence on the matter

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JULY 01 – Becoming a point of reference for labor consultants and all professionals in the sector and opening a window on the most debated issues, which may not find a solution in reading only the reference legal standards but in the living law. This is the objective set by Epar, the bilateral body of Cifa Italia and Confsal, which took part in the Bologna Labor Festival with an event dedicated to the prescription of work credits. They discussed it together with Manlio Sortino, president of Epar, Giuseppe Tango, judge of the labor section of the Civil Court of Palermo, Fabrizio Di Modica, labor lawyer, Andrea Cafà, president of Cifa and Fonarcom, Angelo Raffaele Margiotta, general secretary of Confsal .



“We have addressed the issue of the prescription of work credits to try to dispel possible doubts and to offer qualified points of view, which allow for the most complete vision possible of the current legislative landscape, also in relation to the most recent jurisprudential evolution intervening on the ‘subject”, explained the president of Epar, Manlio Sortino.



For Tango, labor judge of the Court of Palermo, it is important to note how “the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court was forced to intervene decisively to clarify how those reforms had had consequences and how today the individual judge must apply this institution in the matter labor law”.



The approach given by the labor lawyer Fabrizio Di Modica is also full of ideas: “Today, jurisprudence has given us the opportunity to reflect on some solutions we are and are working on, creating great opportunities because the prescription in some moments manages to be a great limitation – he says -. It is a huge obstacle for those who need to deal with their rights and their protection”.



