In today’s episode we are going to talk about the good and bad things of 2022 both in Spanisland and in our personal lives. Likewise, we will talk about the plans we have for 2023. We invite you to take some time and write 5 good things and 5 bad things about this 2022 and also think about 5 goals for 2023. It is important that you be clear about what want to do so that you can make a plan and achieve those goals. Get the transcript of this episode here: https://www.espanolistos.com/ Do you want to take classes with our Colombian tutors? Register here: https://spanishlandschool.com/classes/ They are fun, patient and prepare the classes according to your needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

