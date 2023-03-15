Home News Episode 7, 8 and 9 in Italian all together on Sky next week – Multiplayer.it
Episode 7, 8 and 9 in Italian all together on Sky next week

Episode 7, 8 and 9 in Italian all together on Sky next week

Sky has clarified the issue regarding the episodes 7, 8 and 9 Of The Last of Us in Italiansince the dubbing was stuck in episode 6, and they will all arrive together next week, precisely on Monday 20 March 2023.

As we reported, a strike had blocked the dubbing of Episode 7 of The Last of Us (more information in this special dedicated to the subject), leading to a delay also for the following episodes, which were broadcast only in the original language with subtitles also in Italy.

Well, the question will finally unlock next week, when The Last of Us: Episodes 7, 8 and 9 will be made available all together in Italian on Sky e in streaming su NOW TV. While we therefore discover the 4K home-video editions of the upcoming series, we finally also have news on the continuation of the dubbed version.

Although the TV series is obviously also enjoyable in the original language with subtitles, who wants to follow it with the voices in Italian will finally be able to catch up in a single evening, with the three final episodes of The Last of Us that will be available all together.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen that the Season 1 finale set a new record viewership, while HBO has already confirmed production on Season 2, which probably won’t be enough to cover all of Part 2 told in the video game series.

