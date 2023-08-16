Home » EQS-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.
EQS-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

EQS-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

15-Aug-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cardea Europe AG / Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

Frankfurt, 15 August 2023

Today Cardea Europe AG (ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5) announced that it has been acquired by the newly established Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD. Cardea Luna Capital Partners is also controlled
by Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. and therefore an affiliate of Cardea Europe AG.

As this is a structural change between affiliated entities, the transaction does not constitute a material change in Cardea Europe AG’s governance, management or strategy.

End of Inside Information

