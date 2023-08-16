EQS-Adhoc: Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Cardea Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

Cardea Europe AG: Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

15-Aug-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cardea Europe AG / Acquisition by affiliated entity Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD.

Frankfurt, 15 August 2023

Today Cardea Europe AG (ISIN: DE000A3H2ZP5) announced that it has been acquired by the newly established Cardea Luna Capital Partners LTD. Cardea Luna Capital Partners is also controlled

by Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. and therefore an affiliate of Cardea Europe AG.

As this is a structural change between affiliated entities, the transaction does not constitute a material change in Cardea Europe AG’s governance, management or strategy.

End of Inside Information

15-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

