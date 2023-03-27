|
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Participation/Corporate Participation/Statement
25.03.2023 / 16:57 CET/EST
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
clearvise AG announces memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG
Wiesbaden, March 25, 2023 – The board of directors of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) signed the memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”) (formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) terminated. The core of the memorandum of understanding was the possible complete acquisition of Tion’s wind and solar portfolio.
This was preceded by an unexpected ad hoc announcement by Tion late in the evening of March 24, 2023 about the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the memorandum of understanding between Tion and clearvise would not be implemented as originally intended.
Contact
Comet AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66
E-Mail: [email protected]
