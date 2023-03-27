Home News EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG announces memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG
EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Participation/Corporate Participation/Statement
25.03.2023 / 16:57 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)


clearvise AG announces memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG

Wiesbaden, March 25, 2023 – The board of directors of clearvise AG (WKN A1EWXA / ISIN DE000A1EWXA4), (“clearvise”) signed the memorandum of understanding with Tion Renewables AG (“Tion”) (formerly: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG) terminated. The core of the memorandum of understanding was the possible complete acquisition of Tion’s wind and solar portfolio.

This was preceded by an unexpected ad hoc announcement by Tion late in the evening of March 24, 2023 about the acquisition of a majority stake in Tion by EQT Active Core Infrastructure. In this context, Tion had also announced that the measures described in the memorandum of understanding between Tion and clearvise would not be implemented as originally intended.

Contact

Comet AG
Thorben Burbach
Tel.: +49 (0)611 – 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0)611 – 205855-66
E-Mail: [email protected]

03/25/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include legal reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

clearvise AG

Under the oaks 7

65195 Wiesbaden

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 (0)611 26 765 0

Fax:

+49 (0)611 26 765 599

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.clearvise.com

ISIN:

DE000A1EWXA4

WKN:

A1EWXA

The stock exchange:

Open market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich

EQS News ID:

1592355

