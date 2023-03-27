1—2Monthly industrial enterprise profits fell year-on-year and will gradually recover in the next stage

——Sun Xiao, a statistician from the Industrial Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises

1—2In March, the profits of industrial enterprises decreased year-on-year, mainly showing the following characteristics:

1. Many factors have affected the decline in the profits of industrial enterprises.1—2Affected by multiple factors such as volume and price, the total profits of industrial enterprises above designated size in the country decreased year-on-year22.9%.First, in terms of income, although industrial production has rebounded, market demand has not yet fully recovered, and corporate operating income has declined year-on-year1.3%a decrease from the previous year12month expansion1.0Second, from the perspective of cost, the decline in revenue is greater than the decline in cost, which leads to a decline in corporate gross profit and pulls down industrial profits.18.6percentage points; thirdly, in terms of price,PPIAffected by the high base of the same period,1—2month-on-year decline1.1%a decrease from the previous year12The month has expanded, creating greater pressure on corporate profits.Affected by the above factors, the profits of the raw material and equipment manufacturing industries have fallen sharply, which respectively pull down industrial profits.15.7、6.5percent.

2. The profits of the power industry continued to grow rapidly, and the mining industry maintained a relatively high level of profitability.1—2In March, with the continuous recovery of industrial production, the demand for electricity has increased, and the power generation has continued to grow, driving the profit of the power industry to increase year-on-year53.1%, continued the rapid growth trend.Affected by the high base of the previous year, the mining industry saw a year-on-year decline in profits0.1%from the perspective of the two-year average, the two-year average profit growth52.2%, corporate profitability is still better than downstream industries.Among them, the profits of non-ferrous metal mining, oil and gas mining, and non-metallic mining industries increased year-on-year respectively.30.3%、8.6%、1.2%。

3. The decline in profits of the consumer goods manufacturing industry narrowed.1—2In January, consumer demand continued to pick up, the benefits of the consumer goods manufacturing industry showed positive changes, and corporate profits fell year-on-year8.0%a decrease from the previous year12month narrowed13.4percent.Among them, the profits of tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and tea industries increased year-on-year respectively.9.6%、2.4%;The profits of medicine, culture, education, industry and beauty, and leather and shoemaking industries decreased compared with the previous year12Narrowed down by month36.9、27.6and6.2percent.

4. The profits of the new kinetic energy industry grew rapidly.1—2In March, the electrical machinery industry was driven by products such as power batteries and photovoltaic equipment, and its profits increased year-on-year41.5%continued to maintain a rapid growth trend; the railway ship aerospace transportation equipment industry was driven by marine engineering equipment, electric bicycle manufacturing, etc., and its profits increased year-on-year64.8%。

In the next stage, as the order of production and life returns to normal, market demand gradually recovers, the level of production and marketing links improves, the base effect weakens, and the profits of industrial enterprises will gradually pick up.