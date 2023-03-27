Home World Li Jiachao’s Government House “banquet” went to Turkey for disaster relief and search and rescue dogs-Hong Kong and Macau News- Chinajingwei.com
Chinanews.com, Hong Kong, March 26th. Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive Li Jiachao “feasted” the search and rescue dogs who had gone to Turkey for disaster relief at the Government House on the 26th.

Li Jiachao’s Government House “feasted” the search and rescue dogs who went to Turkey for disaster relief.Li Jiachao’s social media pictures

Li Jiachao posted on social media that day that the two fire search and rescue dogs Twix and Umi, who went to Turkey to perform disaster relief missions in February, have completed the quarantine procedures after returning to Hong Kong. The results of the physical examination are very satisfactory and they can continue to perform their duties.

Li Jiachao's Government House

Li Jiachao’s Government House “feasted” the search and rescue dogs who went to Turkey for disaster relief.Li Jiachao’s social media pictures

Li Jiachao said that in view of this, he immediately “feasted” Twix, Umi and Umi’s sister Uma to the Government House, and served them with their favorite snacks to thank and praise them for their dedication and excellence in disaster relief missions Performance.

Li Jiachao pointed out that Twix, Umi and Uma are very lively and active, and they were very excited when they arrived at the Government House grass. In addition to being a good friend of human beings, dogs are also seamless working partners.

Li Jiachao said that at present, there are more than 340 working dogs in Hong Kong’s disciplined forces and other government departments, assisting department personnel in performing various duties related to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety, including patrolling, investigation, anti-drug, search and other work. He hopes to take this opportunity to express his heartfelt thanks to the dog handlers and dogs who have been silently guarding the safety and security of the city.

