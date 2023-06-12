Home » EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result
EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

EQS-Ad-hoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG / Key word(s): Preliminary result
DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

12.06.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

DNI Beteiligungen AG closed the 2022 financial year with a loss. In the course of preparing the annual financial statements of DNI Beteiligungen AG for the 2022 financial year, a provisional net loss (unaudited) of EUR 246 thousand (2021 financial year: net income for the year of EUR 259 thousand) is apparent.

Cologne, June 12, 2023

The board

Contact person for queries:
dr Johannes Blome-Drees
Board of Directors of DNI Beteiligungen AG,
Lütticher Strasse 8a, 50674 Cologne

Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96
Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43
E-Mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.dni-ag.de

News source: EQS Group AG

