EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

12.06.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/ Preliminary result

DNI Beteiligungen AG closed the 2022 financial year with a loss. In the course of preparing the annual financial statements of DNI Beteiligungen AG for the 2022 financial year, a provisional net loss (unaudited) of EUR 246 thousand (2021 financial year: net income for the year of EUR 259 thousand) is apparent.

Cologne, June 12, 2023

The board

