Guo Yu won 1 gold and 1 silver in Singapore Open, “Fan Chen” won the first Olympic championship- Indonesia Shang Bao

10
- Guo Yu won 1 gold and 1 silver at the Singapore Open, “Fanchen” won the first Olympic championship Indonesia Shang Bao
- Singapore national feather won 1 crown and 1 Asia Chen Qingchen Jia Yifan reached the top in women’s doubles Sina
- Singapore Badminton Super 750 | Women’s doubles final defeats Li Baifanchen for 2nd crown this year- Sports- Live Sports | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Singapore Badminton Open◢Two rounds to clean up the “Li Bai” combination Fanchen women’s doubles domination | China News China Daily
- Singapore Sai Fanchen wins Derby and advances to the final Sina
- View full coverage on Google News