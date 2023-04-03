Berlin, April 03, 2023 – Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (ISIN DE000A1PG508) announces that a renowned Berlin law firm is taking legal action due to a disparaging statement published on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:06 a.m. on the sharedeals.de website Blog post by the author Alexander Schornstein (“Fast Finance 24: Attention, warning of total loss!”) commissioned.

Fast Finance 24 Holding AG is also examining possible claims for damages against sharedeals.de and Alexander Schornstein arising from this matter. The question of market manipulation is also raised.

Sören Jensen, CEO of Fast Finance 24 Holding AG: “The article published by Mr. Alexander Schornstein on the sharedeals.de portal last Friday morning violates the basic rules of press law. Before the article was published, we had no opportunity to comment on the allegations. In addition, there is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions that violates our corporate personality rights. Mr. Schornstein should know something like that as a longtime author who publishes on the sharedeals.de platform. To protect all shareholders, we are forced to take action against this misleading post. As previously communicated, the Fast Finance 24 Holding AG share remains a good long-term investment.”

About Fast Finance 24 Holding AG

Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (FF24) is a listed FinTech company. FF24 invests in Internet and technology companies worldwide and develops them operationally. The industry focus includes the segments of finance, marketing, communication, e-commerce and IT.

The company’s own e-mail provider OK.de currently has more than 2.3 million registered users who not only communicate securely with one another via the OK.secure messenger service, but also from the go-live of the “OK.secure Crypto Wallet” in the second quarter of 2023 will be able to purchase, trade and manage cryptocurrencies among themselves. The platform currently supports 40 blockchains and more than 100,000 assets.

In addition, FF24 offers innovative payment processing solutions and standard banking processes through its subsidiaries ff24 Payments, ff24 Pay and ff24 Rent.

Fast Finance 24 Holding AG is constantly looking for additions to the existing portfolio, be it through new investments or the development of new business areas, which are then operated by their own subsidiaries.