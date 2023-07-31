Home » EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment weigh on the second quarter and lead to a forecast adjustment page 1
News

EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment weigh on the second quarter and lead to a forecast adjustment page 1

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment weigh on the second quarter and lead to a forecast adjustment page 1

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Quarterly Results/Change in Forecast
Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment impact the second quarter and lead to forecast adjustments

31.07.2023 / 20:48 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Hypoport SE: Losses in the real estate platform segment impact the second quarter and lead to forecast adjustments

Berlin, July 31, 2023: The preliminary business figures for the Hypoport Group for the second quarter of 2023 were evaluated at today’s Management Board meeting. On this basis, the Hypoport Management Board expects the following earnings trend:

The development compared to Q1 2023 is therefore as follows:

Sales Q2 2023: approx. -9% to EUR 85 million (Q1 2023: EUR 94 million) EBITDA Q2 2023: approx. -30% to EUR 6 million (Q1 2023: EUR 9 million) EBIT Q2 2023: -2.5 million euros (Q1 2023: +0.8 million euros)

While the credit platform segment and the insurance platform segment both developed slightly positively despite an only stable market environment, weak development in the real estate platform segment was the reason for the negative development of the Group’s sales and earnings. This was due to a sharp decline in the valuation volume and the financing volume for the institutional housing industry.

Due to the unexpectedly weak development in the real estate platform segment and the still muted market recovery in private real estate financing, Hypoport is adjusting its forecast for the 2023 financial year as follows:

See also  Guaranteed dental health in the Central American and Caribbean Village

Assuming a slight upturn in the real estate financing market in the second half of the year, the Hypoport Management Board expects revenue to fall by up to 15 percent and consolidated EBIT to be at least EUR 10 million.

You may also like

Revealed the plan of the railway line from...

Army Major is accused of abusing a soldier

TAGBLATT summer series “Clothing Stories”: The smell of...

This is how Jennifer Lopez looks on her...

Dollar dropped from $3,900 and reached levels of...

U3O8 wanted!: Uranium values ​​before the big bang!

Dorsay store said goodbye to the city of...

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Accuses Haitian Elites...

RPF constable shot four people including ASI in...

UK announces 100 oil and gas exploration licenses

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy