EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG has reached an agreement with its main financial creditors on a comprehensive restructuring.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG has reached an agreement with its main financial creditors on a comprehensive restructuring.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital restructuring Kapsch TrafficCom AG has reached an agreement with its main financial creditors on a comprehensive restructuring.

Extension of existing financing and new financing until May 25, 2025

Dividend policy remains suspended – no distributions

Vienna, May 31, 2023 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9; the “Company”) announces that it has agreed with its main financial creditors (including the creditors of the promissory note loans due on June 16, 2023) to a comprehensive restructuring of the financing with a term until May 25, 2025 agreed. The goal is a material reduction in net debt by at least EUR 60 million and in the longer term to a level of net debt to EBITDA of 3.0x.

In the case of new financing, there are increased conditions that are customary in the market. In addition, the financial creditors are entitled to a repayment premium in certain cases (also for existing financing). In order to achieve the targeted reduction in current net debt, the company has undertaken to make early repayments from excess liquid funds (cash sweep), from extraordinary inflows and from pending proceedings, and to refrain from paying dividends. The company’s dividend policy therefore remains suspended.

The main shareholder KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH is supporting the restructuring – in addition to the loans totaling EUR 5 million already granted at the end of 2022 – by pledging all of its shares held in the company, which currently corresponds to around 63.3% of the company’s share capital.

The company also undertakes to use the entire existing authorized capital of 10% of the company’s share capital (equivalent to 1.3 million new shares in the company) to create sufficient liquidity, with the main shareholder KAPSCH-Group Beteiligungs GmbH to contribute financial support is entitled.

