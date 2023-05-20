Home » EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Major shareholder Hevella Capital announces loan
EQS-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing
NeXR Technologies SE: Main shareholder Hevella Capital announces loan

19.05.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

NeXR Technologies SE: Major shareholder Hevella Capital terminates loan

Berlin, 19. May 2023

The NeXR Technologies SE (“Gesellschaft” or “NeXR“) was taken over by its major shareholder Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Hevella“) informed today that Hevella is terminating the loan agreement with NeXR with immediate effect. The financing of ongoing business operations is therefore no longer guaranteed (deviating from the statement in the ad hoc announcement of April 19, 2023).

NeXR is currently examining whether alternative financing options are available in the short term and will otherwise file for insolvency.

Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)

If you have any questions, please contact:

NEXR Technologies SE
Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

[email protected]
www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31

Ende der Insider information

05/19/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
Media archive at https://eqs-news.com

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

NEXR Technologies SE

Charlottenstraße 4

10969 Berlin

Deutschland

Telephone:

+49 (0) 30 403 680 143

Fax:

+49 (0) 30 403 680 141

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.nexr-technologies.com

ISIN:

DE000A1K03W5

WKN:

A1K03W

The stock exchange:

Regulated market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Open market in Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1637699

end of message

EQS News-Service

1637699 19.05.2023 CET/CEST

