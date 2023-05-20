EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Major shareholder Hevella Capital announces loan

|
EQS-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing
19.05.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
NeXR Technologies SE: Major shareholder Hevella Capital terminates loan
Berlin, 19. May 2023
The NeXR Technologies SE (“Gesellschaft” or “NeXR“) was taken over by its major shareholder Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Hevella“) informed today that Hevella is terminating the loan agreement with NeXR with immediate effect. The financing of ongoing business operations is therefore no longer guaranteed (deviating from the statement in the ad hoc announcement of April 19, 2023).
NeXR is currently examining whether alternative financing options are available in the short term and will otherwise file for insolvency.
Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)
If you have any questions, please contact:
NEXR Technologies SE
Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
[email protected]
www.crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
|
