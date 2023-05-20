EQS-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE: Major shareholder Hevella Capital announces loan

19.05.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Berlin, 19. May 2023

The NeXR Technologies SE (“Gesellschaft” or “NeXR“) was taken over by its major shareholder Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA (“Hevella“) informed today that Hevella is terminating the loan agreement with NeXR with immediate effect. The financing of ongoing business operations is therefore no longer guaranteed (deviating from the statement in the ad hoc announcement of April 19, 2023).

NeXR is currently examining whether alternative financing options are available in the short term and will otherwise file for insolvency.

Notifying person: Alexander Klos, Managing Director (CFO)

If you have any questions, please contact:

NEXR Technologies SE

Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

[email protected]

www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31

Ende der Insider information

05/19/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

Media archive at https://eqs-news.com

Language: Deutsch Company: NEXR Technologies SE Charlottenstraße 4 10969 Berlin Deutschland Telephone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143 Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141 E-Mail: [email protected] Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com ISIN: DE000A1K03W5 WKN: A1K03W The stock exchange: Regulated market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Open market in Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1637699

end of message EQS News-Service