EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

01.05.2023 / 14:29 CET/EST Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

Arndt Krienen is leaving the board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

Berlin, 01. May 2023 – Arndt Krienen has asked the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) to prematurely end his activities as a member of the Management Board for personal reasons with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board regretfully complied with this request and expressly thanks Mr. Krienen for the work he has done as a member of the company’s Management Board over the past three years and for his significant contribution to its successful strategic repositioning during this time. For the time being, the company will be managed by Jacopo Mingazzini as sole director.

Contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Jacopo Mingazzini

board of directors

Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin

T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad hoc announcement

Ende der Insider information

05/01/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.

media archive below

Language: Deutsch Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG Charlottenstraße 79-80 10117 Berlin Deutschland Telephone: 030 2021 6866 Fax: 030 2021 6489 E-Mail: [email protected] Internet: www.thegroundsag.com ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2, WKN: A2GSVV, A3H3FH, The stock exchange: Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf (primary market), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1621273

end of message EQS News-Service