EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel
01.05.2023 / 14:29 CET/EST
Arndt Krienen is leaving the board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons
Berlin, 01. May 2023 – Arndt Krienen has asked the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) to prematurely end his activities as a member of the Management Board for personal reasons with immediate effect.
The Supervisory Board regretfully complied with this request and expressly thanks Mr. Krienen for the work he has done as a member of the company’s Management Board over the past three years and for his significant contribution to its successful strategic repositioning during this time. For the time being, the company will be managed by Jacopo Mingazzini as sole director.
Contact:
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini
board of directors
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin
T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-Mail: [email protected]
Web: www.thegroundsag.com
