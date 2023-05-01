Home » EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons
News

EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

by admin
EQS-Adhoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the Management Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

EQS-Ad-hoc: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: Arndt Krienen is leaving the board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

01.05.2023 / 14:29 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Arndt Krienen is leaving the board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG for personal reasons

Berlin, 01. May 2023 – Arndt Krienen has asked the Supervisory Board of The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) to prematurely end his activities as a member of the Management Board for personal reasons with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board regretfully complied with this request and expressly thanks Mr. Krienen for the work he has done as a member of the company’s Management Board over the past three years and for his significant contribution to its successful strategic repositioning during this time. For the time being, the company will be managed by Jacopo Mingazzini as sole director.

Contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Jacopo Mingazzini
board of directors
Charlottenstraße 79-80, 10117 Berlin
T. +49 (0) 30 2021 6866
F. +49 (0) 30 2021 6849
E-Mail: [email protected]
Web: www.thegroundsag.com

End of the ad hoc announcement

Ende der Insider information

05/01/2023 CET/CEST The EQS distribution services include statutory reporting requirements, corporate news/financial news and press releases.
media archive below

Language:

Deutsch

Company:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Charlottenstraße 79-80

10117 Berlin

Deutschland

Telephone:

030 2021 6866

Fax:

030 2021 6489

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Internet:

www.thegroundsag.com

ISIN:

DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2,

WKN:

A2GSVV, A3H3FH,

The stock exchange:

Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf (primary market), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID:

1621273

end of message

EQS News-Service

1621273 01.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621273&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

See also  4 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus were found in Changsha City

You may also like

César Rohon – La Hora newspaper

Javier Matta Correa is the new Professional King...

Scrap collection in Recklinghausen: The importance of recycling...

ANR obtains its own majority in the Senate,...

Work began to mitigate effects on the Guatiquía...

Scholz calls for more training at the May...

ELECTION ADVERTISING IS ALLOWED UNTIL TODAY « cde...

‘La cachaca’ and the samaria that achieved second...

Public Ministry reports 35 cases filed during election...

Biofuels improve the health of Colombians

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy