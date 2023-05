One day after the triumph of Puntigamer Sturm Graz in the Uniqa ÖFB Cup, the winner of the Sportland NÖ Women’s ÖFB Cup will be determined on Monday. In Wiener Neustadt, series winners spusu SKN St. Pölten and the SCR Altach/FFC Vorderland syndicate face each other. The game can be seen live on ORF1 and in the live stream from 3 p.m. Transmission begins at 2:50 p.m.