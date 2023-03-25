Home News Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg – Capsud.net
News

Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg – Capsud.net

by admin
Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg – Capsud.net

WHO – Equatorial Guinea confirms eight new cases of Marburg (archives)

New York, USA, March 24, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/Equatorial Guinea has confirmed eight new cases of Marburg, bringing to nine the number of confirmed cases since the viral hemorrhagic fever outbreak was declared on February 13 in this Central African country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the new cases have been confirmed following laboratory analysis of additional samples. The new cases were reported in the provinces of Kie Ntem in the east, Littoral in the west of the country, and Centro Sur, all of which have international borders with Cameroon and Gabon.

Areas where cases have been reported are approximately 150 kilometers apart, suggesting wider transmission of the virus. To date, there are 20 probable cases and 20 deaths.

“Confirmation of these new cases is an essential signal to intensify response efforts to quickly stop the chain of transmission and avoid a large-scale outbreak and loss of life,” the agency said in a statement. Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa. “Marburg disease is highly virulent, but it can be effectively controlled and stopped by rapidly deploying a wide range of outbreak response measures.”

Additional WHO experts deployed in coming days

WHO is working with national authorities to strengthen emergency response measures by improving disease surveillance, testing, clinical care, infection prevention and control, as well as conducting additional epidemiological investigations and raising public awareness to help curb the spread of infection.


Additional WHO experts in epidemiology, logistics, health operations and infection prevention and control will be deployed in the coming days. The UN agency is also helping the health authorities of neighboring countries, Cameroon and Gabon, to strengthen preparedness and response to the epidemic.

See also  The number of packaging layers for moon cakes should not exceed three layers at most. It is recommended that companies use recyclable environmental protection packaging materials. More and more people buy moon cakes in bulk these days-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Note that there are no approved vaccines or antiviral treatments to treat the virus. However, supportive care – oral or intravenous rehydration – and treatment of specific symptoms improve the chances of survival.

Marburg disease is transmitted to humans by fruit bats and is spread among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated surfaces and objects. The disease is very virulent and causes hemorrhagic fever with a mortality rate of up to 88%. The virus belongs to the same family as that responsible for Ebola virus disease.

Distributed by African Media Agency for UN Info

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)


You may also like

Venezuela: Billions lost in the oil sector due...

The last phase of ‘Frontera Norte’ arrives, financed...

CTI official killed alleged thief

These routes in the region are affected

Climate changes in Loja are harmful to health...

Kaleidoscope

Chart gallery – top / flop shares weekly...

Ministerial reshuffle: Sama Lukonde II already in the...

Demobilized from the AUC was shot dead in...

Vacancies on the Landstrasse: Linz is in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy