In a meeting held between leaders, the supervisor and the contractor company, some disagreements expressed by the community where the construction of the new aqueduct network is already underway were raised.

Within the exposed is; the depth of the pipes, the material with which the trenches will be filled and the pipe will be reinforced, the repair of the improvements that each owner has made in the areas that are intervened, the quality of the material, among other aspects.

The controller and the director of the work listened to the requests one by one and explained the technical reasons for some procedures, in the end they promised to carry out the necessary steps in order to carry out the work with quality and leave the tracks as they were.

Since its inception, the community of La Bendición has not been very in agreement with the work, they have always stated that the most urgent works are the sewerage, but nevertheless, the construction of the main network is already underway, which will allow the coverage to be expanded. of the service in the sector, and the community will be vigilant ensuring compliance.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

