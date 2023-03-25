Home Sports Man Utd takeover latest: Sheikh Jassim also submit second bid after Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sports

Man Utd takeover latest: Sheikh Jassim also submit second bid after Sir Jim Ratcliffe

by admin
Man Utd takeover latest: Sheikh Jassim also submit second bid after Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim has joined Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in submitting a second bid to buy Manchester United.

A representative for Sheikh Jassim said on Saturday they put in a revised bid overnight.

On Thursday, Ratcliffe put in his second bid after Wednesday’s confusion and extended deadline.

It followed Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus stating he has submitted a bid to buy the Old Trafford club.

Zilliacus wants to buy half of the club with the other half bought by fans, who will be part of club decision-making.

Interested parties had until 21:00 GMT on Wednesday to enter their bids before the deadline was extended.

On Thursday, an Ineos spokesperson said: “Ratcliffe and Ineos can confirm we have submitted a revised bid.”

The Glazer family, who bought Manchester United for £790m in 2005, announced they were considering selling the club in November.

The Americans have established a valuation of £5-6bn for United.

Ineos wants to buy the combined Glazer shareholding of about 69%, but the Qataris are targeting 100% of the club.

Both sides met with United officials earlier in March.

Who is Zilliacus?

Zilliacus is the founder and chairman of a new social media group

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim were the only publicly declared bidders until Zilliacus announced his offer.

Zilliacus said:external-link “Any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans. My bid is built on equality with fans.

“The current development, where billionaire sheiks and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds, is not a healthy trend.

“The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn (£3.17bn). That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6.

“My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half.

“If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan.”

Zilliacus plans to give fans a say through an app from which they can “participate and cast” their vote “when deciding on footballing matters relating to the club”.

It is also understood US investment company Elliott has made an offer to purchase a minority stake, irrespective of who ends up owning the club.

Zilliacus, who has previously been involved with HJK Helsinki and ice hockey champions Jokerit in his homeland, is the founder and chairman of new social media group novaM Group.

He wants to buy United through XXI Century Capital, which is an investment firm owned by his holding company.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

See also  Juve-Atletico, Allegri is looking for three answers

You may also like

The reason why Iñaki López will stop presenting...

European Championship qualification: Convincing start makes you want...

Mehdi Filali European champion of +84 kg

BOLUX 2023 New Product Launch Conference Successfully Concluded...

Nelson Piquet fined for racist and homophobic comments...

French athletes under the wing of Airbus in...

Casey Stoney: San Diego manager on working in...

He didn’t even tell his parents that he...

Racism: Big fine for Formula 1 star Piquet

Dallas crashes, Kyrie Irving doesn’t care about boos

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy