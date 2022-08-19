Fifty years in the city council, De Col would have turned 80 at the end of August. The last experience at Palazzo Rosso with Together for Belluno until June of this year

BELLUNO. Ermano De Col died tonight. Seventy-nine years old, mayor of Belluno from 2001 to 2006, De Col was city councilor for fifty years, also holding the position of councilor in the mandate of Mayor Bressa. The last experience had seen him sitting among the benches of Together for Belluno, from 2017 to 2022.

De Col was a teacher and politics was a great passion of his. Member of the Italian Socialist Party, he then joined the Democrats of the Left, finally renouncing membership cards and remaining active in independent politics.

In the 2001 municipal elections he was elected mayor of Belluno supported by the Ulivo coalition: he had the better of the second round with 51.69% of the votes on the challenger Luigi Panzan of the Casa delle Libertà. Candidate for a second term in the 2006 elections, he was defeated in the ballot by Celeste Bortoluzzi.

“A wise man leaves, who always had an enlightened word and a far-sighted vision. An old-fashioned administrator who has always believed in civic commitment ”, comments the president of the Province of Belluno. «De Col has always put great passion into his career as an administrator. City councilor for decades, councilor and then mayor of Belluno, he has always been able to grasp the practical side of the issues he had to face. An affectionate hug to his family ».

“He was a person who loved and loved his city,” adds Deputy Mayor Paolo Gamba, who he shared with De Col for several years at Palazzo Rosso, on opposite sides. “He leaves us great teachings: enthusiasm, the desire to make himself available to the community, and above all honesty, seriousness and transparency”