Ernesto Castro holds a meeting with important legislators from the National Assembly of South Korea – Diario La Página

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, received in his office a delegation of deputies from the National Assembly of South Korea, led by the vice president of said state body, Kim Youngjoo, with whom he discussed issues of bilateral interest.

“This day we received a delegation of deputies from the National Assembly of South Korea, headed by Vice President Kim Youngjoo. I appreciate this visit, in which we were able to discuss issues of interest to both nations. I hope that we continue to strengthen friendly relations, based on mutual respect, ”said the official on his social networks.

Recently, Deputy Castro traveled to Seoul, South Korea, where he met with his counterpart Kim Jin Pyo, where both had the opportunity to discuss important aspects of international cooperation between both parliaments.