New York seeks snow shovelers for the winter

***Snow Shovelers Wanted: New York City Prepares for Intense Winter***

As the temperatures drop and the winter season approaches, the city of New York is gearing up for what is forecasted to be a more intense winter than the previous one. With this in mind, the city’s Sanitation Department is actively searching for temporary workers who are willing to face the snow throughout the season.

The role of these temporary workers will be specifically on days when snowfall occurs. During these critical moments, the department will call upon these workers to clear the snow and ice in key areas of the city, such as bus stops, crosswalks, and fire hydrants.

The compensation offered for these temporary positions is $18 per hour, with an increase to $27 per hour for employees who work more than 40 hours in a week. This approach allows for extra remuneration for those willing to put in the extra time in challenging weather situations.

The Department of Sanitation has set clear requirements for those interested in applying as snow shovelers. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, eligible to work in the United States, and able to carry out heavy physical work.

To start the application process, candidates must present two small photos, two original identification documents, along with copies of each, and their Social Security card.

This opportunity provides the chance for individuals to make a crucial contribution in times of need, while offering fair compensation for the effort dedicated to keeping streets passable and safe during the winter season.

For those interested in applying for temporary employment as snow shovelers, the application link is provided here: [Sanitation Department Application Link](https://www.nyc.gov/assets/dsny/site/contact/snow-laborer-registration)

