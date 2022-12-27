ROMA – “I’m certainly not a do-gooder towards this episode but, at the moment, the predominant feeling is bitterness, as well as concern for the discomfort for these boys of ours and for their fragility”. Gemma Tuccillo he is the head of the Department for juvenile and community justice because the 17 penal institutions for minors, the Ipm, do not depend on the Dap, which manages 200 penitentiaries and 55,000 inmates.