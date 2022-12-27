news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RENDE, DECEMBER 23 – “The Faculty of Medicine is starting at the University of Calabria, with clinical internships at the Cosenza hospital”. A press release from the university press office gives the news.



“The degree courses are also starting – it adds – in Nursing, Legal Services for Digital Innovation and Marine and Navigation Technologies. The Regional Coordination Committee of the Calabrian Universities has given the green light to the establishment of the four new courses degrees proposed by Unical and which will enter the educational offer starting from the 2023-2024 academic year, immediately after the go-ahead from the National Agency for the Evaluation of the University and Research System and the Ministry of University and Research, which should arrive in the next few months”.



“This is a historic turning point – commented the rector of Unical. Nicola Leone – which follows the reform of the teaching proposal of two years ago. A transition mainly motivated by two needs: to respond to the growing demand for health training that comes from Calabrian students and to go to the rescue of the territory, which has been experiencing a profound emergency in the health field for years, contributing to the development of regional health and promoting the growth of expertise in strategic fields of medicine”.



“In Unical’s new offer, therefore – the note continues – the health care courses are growing, which will be in agreement with the ‘Annunziata’ hospital in Cosenza and with the provincial health authority and will therefore immediately bring new human resources in the departments.The aim is also to create new figures with specific skills for the innovation sectors, in the season of the digital transition and the sea and navigation, in a region that boasts 800 kilometers of coastline and has, in Gioia Tauro, one of the most important ports in Europe”.



(ANSA).

