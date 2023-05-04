Escaped bull collided with express train

9
A bull weighing around 350 kilograms escaped on Wednesday around 1 p.m. when unloading in the area of a breeding farm (industrial park) in Traboch. The bull ran in the direction of the railway tracks and was hit by a train heading towards Salzburg at the Bahnweg. The track was reopened at 3 p.m. after the dead animal had been recovered.
