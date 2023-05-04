Home » Ethiopia – World Food Program and US suspend food deliveries to Tigray
Business

Ethiopia – World Food Program and US suspend food deliveries to Tigray

by admin
Ethiopia – World Food Program and US suspend food deliveries to Tigray

Trucks loaded with WFP relief supplies in Ethiopia Image: AFP

After indications that aid supplies had been diverted, the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the US development agency USAID interrupted their food deliveries to the Ethiopian crisis region of Tigray.

After indications that aid supplies had been diverted, the UN World Food Program (WFP) and the US development agency USAID interrupted their food deliveries to the Ethiopian crisis region of Tigray, according to their own statements. WFP will not resume food distribution in Tigray until it can ensure “essential aid reaches the intended recipients,” the UN agency said on Wednesday. USAID Director Samantha Power said her agency recently revealed that food intended for the people of Tigray had been “diverted and sold in the local market.”

Neither WFP nor USAID provided information on who might be responsible for the misuse of the relief supplies. Both organizations said they had raised the issue with the Ethiopian central government and regional authorities in Tigray. According to WFP, officials in Tigray have been reminded of their obligations to monitor illegal activities and secure food supplies.

USAID, meanwhile, continues to deliver nutritional supplements, drinking water and agricultural supplies to Tigray, according to Power. In the region, where a peace agreement has been in force since November, millions of people are suffering from food shortages after two years of fighting between the Ethiopian central government and the regional rebel organization TPLF. According to the WFP, 84 percent of the region is affected by a food crisis.

See also  The most significant reform of US stocks since 2005 is coming! The SEC wants to subvert the stock trading model, and the era of institutional grabbing orders and retail investors is over - WSJ

The situation in Tigray is also one of the planned topics of the three-day trip to East Africa that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will start on Thursday. Scholz is expected in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in the afternoon, where he wants to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Among other things, it should be about the peace process after the armed conflict in Tigray.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

ADAC: Soon larger than the Catholic Church

Road haulage, 300 million tax credit released

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Politics – Berlin court hears Schröder’s lawsuit against...

Mediobanca rushes to Piazza Affari after Caltagirone strengthens...

Salary: up to 414,000 euros annual profit –...

Resolution 33 of 04/24/2023 – Extension of the...

Champions, for Milan-Inter highest collection ever

Heat pump: 6 million by 2030? Habeck enshrines...

Exclusive/ Giorgia Meloni in Japan: state visit on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy