Escort lady accused of stealing $2,000 from a client – ​​Diario La Hora

A woman was accused of stealing $2,000 in cash. The citizen worked as a lady-in-waiting and was arrested by the police.

This Friday, July 21, 2023, the person involved was placed under the orders of the competent judicial authorities. The alleged crime occurred on El Rey avenue and Carihuairazo street in Hint.

The fact was reported to ECU 911, so uniformed police officers from Binomial Letamendi and Simón Bolívar They went to the scene.

FACT Until the closing of this edition, the Police continued with the investigations of the case to recover the money.

events

The gendarmes found a man who said he was a doctor by profession and he was with his personal driver.

The citizen told the police that shortly before he was accompanied by a woman of Colombian nationality, who was providing her services as a lady-in-waiting.

After being close to fulfilling the agreement for the hours of accompaniment, they reached the sector of I’m sorrynorth of the city, where both him as your driver they went down to buy something of comerleaving the citizen inside the car.

The crime

By the time the driver and the victim returned, they noticed that the woman He had already left and with him he would have taken a bag with the cash in it.

The person affected said that said item was the payment of three surgical surgeries which he did the day before.

With this background, the uniformed officers immediately began with the investigations of the case, to find the suspect and the money allegedly stolen.

trapped

The policemen arrived at the facilities of a hotel on El Rey avenue for the proceedings of the case. there, the receptionist was questioned and he assured that a woman arrived at his accommodation stay.

When meeting in procedure blatant The police officers entered one of the rooms, where they found the person involved who was recognized by the complainant.

The bag containing the money was also found, but the cash was gone. The involved was seized and placed under the orders of the competent judicial authorities. (MAG)

