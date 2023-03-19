The “ESG Real Estate Sustainability International Trend Forum and GRESB Awards Ceremony” held on March 16, 2023, through the official representatives of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), Taiwan Institute of Social Impact and Yi Environmental Sustainability conducts special lectures and joint summit forums to help domestic real estate practitioners understand current international trends and practices, promotes the improvement of domestic enterprises’ ability to connect with foreign ESG assessment standards, and participates in GRESB in 2022 and won the highest five-star Dingyue Development awards.

With the impact of the climate crisis, relevant policies and supply chain requirements at home and abroad have come one after another. More and more companies and investment institutions use ESG as an indicator to evaluate the overall business operation. A resilient business becomes the key to differentiating. Jiang Zheming, Distinguished Professor of Energy Technology Strategy Research Center of Chenggong University, pointed out that most of the current market conditions are based on E (environment) and G (governance), and the performance in S (society) is relatively insignificant. The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is the first to provide a complete ESG strategy direction for real estate-related companies before the United Nations announces the SDGs, and provides standardized and verified ESG data in the capital market, so that investors can clearly understand each company’s sustainable development. investments and achievements in sustainable development.

The Taiwan Institute of Social Impact, which has been promoting and building international sustainable development influence practice standards for a long time, has been under the framework of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) since 2017, from the value of social movements, ESG to SDGs, the director of the forum Director Wu Jiayuan mentioned, “What is influence? In order to operate sustainably and make positive contributions to the goals of sustainable development, we need to manage the organization as an impact on human beings and the earth.” Completely clarified the process and methods of establishing international sustainable goals, Create a common language and common goals for stakeholders to make actions and decisions, resulting in changes for people and the planet.

On the left is Zhang Jiawen, the special assistant to the chairman of Weijing Headquarters Group and Dingyue Development and Executive Vice President, and on the right is Trey Archer, Business Development Director of GRESB Asia-Pacific Business Development Director Chen Rui, and a group photo of the GRESB award presentation.Picture/provided by the organizer

Yvonne Huang, Chief Representative of GRESB Asia, sorted out the investor-oriented GRESB, pointing out that GRESB is a consistent standard among different regions, investment vehicles and property types in the world, and it is connected with the international reporting standard framework. Among them, the case of Singapore was used to share that Capitaland, the top eight real estate developers in the world, successfully obtained 500 million star coins from the bank through the GRESB five-star rating, setting a record for the largest green financial loan in Singapore at that time. Clearly describe GRESB as a communication tool between financiers and asset managers, the importance attached by the international financial industry to GRESB, and how companies can achieve financing advantages through GRESB.

As the first company in Taiwan to participate in and win the highest five-star rating from GRESB, Dingyue Development received a five-star rating certificate from Trey Archer, Director of GRESB Asia-Pacific Business Development. A good working environment, and assist the enterprises that will settle in the future to practice their sustainable responsibilities.

He Zonghan, the executive director of Yijing Sustainable Design Consulting, who took the lead in Taiwan’s industry to successfully guide the first GRESB case, further shared the development case of Dingyue, customized and integrated ESG development strategies with different thinking, and supplemented the process of implementing GRESB The benefits that can be obtained by enterprises imported from China, assist in the implementation of corporate social responsibilities, and effectively achieve the goals of sustainability and energy conservation, and create a healthy and sustainable living environment and lifestyle. Sustainability is not just about completing a report, but also needs to formulate a comprehensive strategy, implement management, achieve sustainable operation, and then affect the world and create overall value.

