Essmar fulfills its role as inspector in the cleaning service in Santa Marta

Within the framework of due process, the Company is carrying out the investigation, review and validation of compliance with the contract by Atesa. Simultaneously, Essmar has implemented technical coordination mechanisms with Atesa for permanent monitoring and timely implementation of the corresponding improvement actions.

Contributing to the quality of life of Samarians through the provision of public services is a priority for Essmar and that is why its efforts are focused on improving coverage, quality, continuity and availability indicators. The Company is aware of all the challenges that lie ahead, and for this reason it works tirelessly in the operation and continuous improvement of the services it provides.

The cleaning service is one of the challenges that Essmar assumes and at no time has it been indifferent to the needs of the city, in relation to the collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste. In its role as auditor, Essmar complies with its work and is currently carrying out the pertinent inquiries, reviews and validations, associated with the operation, sweep and improvement plan components, in order to establish deficiencies or breaches in the provision of the inspection service. cleaning, in accordance with the contract and current regulations and thus take the corresponding actions, once validated and verified, always complying with due process. The Company will timely report the results of this highly complex analysis.

Two new pumping equipment arrives in Essmar to reinforce the North Ebar

It is important to bear in mind that, as Essmar has declared on several occasions, the cleaning service contract was formalized since 1993, even before the enactment of Law 142, initially between the companies ESPA and Interaseo, and its initial conditions have allowed that during these 30 years several extensions and modifications have been carried out, including the transfer of the operation to Atesa. This contract will end in 2027.

While the contract compliance review process is developing, Essmar is implementing focused technical coordination mechanisms with the contractor Atesa, in order to verify and implement clear actions to improve service provision every day, in all sectors. from the city of Santa Marta.

And precisely, in order to respond to the needs of the city, Essmar asked Atesa to formulate and implement contingent actions that support the increase in visitors to the District during the mid-year holiday season. These actions are taking place between June 19 and July 16 and have allowed an increase in the number of vehicles for collection and transportation, expansion of collection frequencies in some rural areas, backup mechanisms in the event of possible technical and personal failures. of additional sweeping focused on cleaning the ridges, the beaches and the sectors susceptible to presenting accumulation of material, and in the other areas considered as tourist attractions.

You may be interested in: Essmar planted nearly 100 trees in the Manzanares river water roundabout

The effectiveness of solid waste management is a process in which all stakeholders contribute and Essmar reiterates the call to citizens to correctly dispose of ordinary waste and construction and demolition waste. The care of the containers will allow to reduce the deficiencies in the operation of the cleaning service. We are all responsible for implementing good practices in the classification and disposal of waste generated in the city.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

