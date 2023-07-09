Essmar supervises critical air points in Santa Marta

In order to guarantee that an optimal cleaning service is provided in the city of Santa Marta, Essmar carried out the review and supervision of the critical containerization points where all types of waste accumulate inappropriately, with the aim of validating the deficiencies that are presented and to be able to request the taking of corrective and preventive actions that mitigate this problem.

From the Directorate of Cleaning and Use, the monitoring and respective periodic control is carried out.

During the conference carried out within the framework of the supervision of the action plan for the care of the mid-year tourist season, problems were identified such as the inadequate disposal of solid waste, the misuse of third parties, who classify usable materials and in the chores mess up the garbage, leaving it outside the container, which causes health effects, the spread of vectors and the deterioration of public spaces.

Given this, it is important to remember that only organic and inorganic waste can be thrown inside the containers and if the conditions of the container exceed 80% of its storage capacity, it is recommended to refrain from depositing the waste in that unit until it has been vacated. or failing that, go to another closer container.

On the other hand, from the Department of Cleaning and Use, the monitoring and respective periodic control of the other contingent actions of the holiday season is carried out, such as the increase in the number of vehicles for collection and transport, the extension of collection frequencies in rural areas such as Minca and the sweeping staff focused on the areas with the greatest confluence of tourists.