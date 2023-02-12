On February 22, 2022, a group wedding was held at the Marriage Registration Office of Donghai City, Jiangsu Province. (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 12, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Li Jing) As China‘s population declines sharply, the CCP’s official involvement in civil marriage and childbirth has become more and more extensive. Following the abolition of the restrictions on whether the registered object is married or not, the topic of advocating unmarried young women to refuse high-priced betrothal gifts and sign a letter of commitment has sparked heated discussions in the public opinion field. Some netizens commented: “In order to continue cutting leeks, I really do everything I can!”

On February 10, Shuyang County, Jiangsu Province held the “Shuyang Little Miss” new era civilized marriage and love advocacy activity, advocating unmarried young women to reject high-priced gifts and create a new style of frugal and civilized marriage. “Little Dajie” is a term for unmarried women in Shuyang dialect.

In addition, Shuyang also carried out the “Most Beautiful Mother-in-law” tree selection activity among the mother-in-laws (mother-in-laws-to-be) who live and work in the local area. The selection criteria include that the daughter did not ask for a high-priced gift before her marriage; the daughter did not threaten the marriage contract with a new house or a car when she got married.

Jiang Ruoming, director of the Publicity Department of Shuyang County, seems to have revealed some information regarding the official purpose of promoting the above-mentioned activities. It was caused by not being able to afford the “three golds” (gold rings, gold necklaces, and gold bracelets).

On the morning of January 30, the party committee and government of Daijiapu Township, Suichuan County, Ji’an City, Jiangxi Province organized a symposium for unmarried young women of appropriate age. A total of 30 unmarried young women of appropriate age were invited to the meeting. Promise to Advocate Change of Customs”.

In August last year, eight departments including the Rural Revitalization Bureau of the Communist Party of China jointly issued the “Special Work Plan for Prominent Issues in the Key Areas of Changing Customs and Customs in Rural Areas, such as Carrying out High-price Betrothal Gifts and Extensive Operations.” The “Plan” requires that from August 2022 to December 2023, special governance work will be carried out, focusing on the rectification of outdated customs such as high-priced betrothal gifts.

The above-mentioned report sparked heated discussions among mainland netizens.

Many netizens commented: “The dowry is essentially a start-up fund for the newlywed couple. It is not advisable to have a too high dowry. It is also outrageous to ask people to sign and pledge not to dowry. Is there an assessment after signing the commitment letter? Direct signing is a must.” Isn’t it more fun to have a promise to have three children? For you to continue cutting leeks, I really do everything I can!”

“My family and I agree that bride price and dowry are the support of two mature families to a new small family. It is good to do what we can, but if we talk about promotional activities like Jiangsu, it always feels like implying something, and morality Kidnapping and administrative interference with the people.”

“I am a woman and a mother-in-law-to-be. As long as the amount of the bride price is not outrageous, I think it should be given. I don’t care whether the daughter-in-law has a dowry or not. But this gift money is for the young couple to start their own small family, not for The woman’s parents’, and my own marriage too, the bride price and dowry are all contributed by both parents to help us build a small family.”

“Co-author, I got married to endure hardship. Then I am so happy that I am single. I don’t have to do housework, don’t have to be excluded, don’t have to be angry, and don’t have to have children. How happy. The more you promote like this, the less you will get married.”

“For the sake of marriage rate and birth rate, the promotional draft can still be written like this. Many women don’t want to get married. This kind of initiative will lead to a lower marriage rate. Women will marry with 0 yuan salary, have a baby and take care of the whole family, and do it for free. Nanny will lead to lower marriage rate and lower birth rate.”

Birth registration in several provinces does not presuppose marriage and is accused of encouraging illegitimate children

Another hot topic about marriage and childbirth is that Sichuan Province recently promulgated a new birth registration policy, which abolished the restrictions on whether the registered object is married or not, and did not mention the marriage certificate in the registration process. This matter has attracted public attention.

According to the Beijing News, several provinces have stopped linking birth registration with marital status. Guangdong and Hunan provinces have introduced similar regulations, and Anhui province has also issued a draft for comments.

With the sharp decline in the natural population growth rate in China, the CCP authorities have relaxed the previous strict family planning review policy in order to boost the willingness to have children and increase the number of children.

Various places have canceled the restrictions on whether the registered object is married or not, which has aroused heated discussions in the public opinion field. Some people even think that this is to encourage illegitimate children.

Some Jiangsu netizens commented: Isn’t this encouraging extramarital affairs and illegitimate children? An illegitimate child can register normally and even have complete inheritance rights, which is tantamount to a huge harm to the legal spouse in marriage. Some women guard their families all their lives and never have a little bit of moral transgression towards the family. In the end, when I was old, an illegitimate child suddenly came out and wanted to share half of my child’s property. Is this fair? Will young people still get married? This is not good for the loyalty of marriage and the establishment of a sense of morality.

