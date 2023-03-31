The UrbanPro corporation, an expert in Urban and Regional Planning and Development, Labor Market, Productive Development, Management and Institutional Development, presented an analysis of the situation of the Quibdó labor market during the year 2022, using DANE data.

In the worrying situation of unemployment in Quibdó, UrbanPro draws attention to the lowest labor participation (people willing to work) among the 23 main cities in the country (11.2 percentage points below their average).

Additionally, the capital of Chocó had the lowest employment rate (relative number of people working) among the 23 main cities in the country (16.5 pp below the average for these cities).

In turn, Quibdó registered the highest unemployment rate (relative number of people who cannot find a job) among the 23 main cities in the country (12.2 pp –or double- above the average for these cities).

And, as an aggravating circumstance, it is found that the higher unemployment observed during the last year is not temporary. The capital of Chocó has been ranking as the first city in the country with the highest unemployment since 2015, (with the exception of 2020, the year of the pandemic, with 11th place).

What should Quibdó do in the face of this unique scenario in the country? No city registers unemployment as high or occupancy levels as low as the capital of Chocó (isolated, top left in the graph).

The UrbanPro Corporation affirms that the improvement of the labor market in Quibdó, that is, the creation of employment, depends on the simultaneous development of its productive fabric, its education, its economic institutions, and its connectivity and infrastructure.