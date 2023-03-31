The former boxer Nino la Roccathe 1989 European welterweight champion, has come under indictment for assaulted his ex-partner in front of his minor son. The former Malian boxer naturalized Italian, who had the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini as an excellent fan, is today on trial after the injury complaint against his former partner Cheid Tijani Sidibe.

A three-day prognosis for women

It was a friend of the victim who reported the alleged assault on September 19, 2018. According to reports The messengerthe woman, also a former boxing champion, he reported injuries and a three-day prognosis due to the aggression of the “Italian Muhammad Ali”.

“He said he had put his hands on her as if to strangle her”

The Capitoline newspaper also reports the deposition of the woman’s friend. “She was crying and asking me for help, because he was smashing everything. I could hear a lot of noise in the background, the crying child and the yelling companion swearing at her“, reported the witness who added that he went to the house together with another acquaintance of hers and found the victim outside the house. “She was very scared, he said he had laid his hands on her as if to strangle her and that she was then able to escape,” she said.