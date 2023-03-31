Home Sports Nino la Rocca accused of beating his ex-partner
Sports

Nino la Rocca accused of beating his ex-partner

by admin
Nino la Rocca accused of beating his ex-partner

The former boxer Nino la Roccathe 1989 European welterweight champion, has come under indictment for assaulted his ex-partner in front of his minor son. The former Malian boxer naturalized Italian, who had the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini as an excellent fan, is today on trial after the injury complaint against his former partner Cheid Tijani Sidibe.

A three-day prognosis for women

It was a friend of the victim who reported the alleged assault on September 19, 2018. According to reports The messengerthe woman, also a former boxing champion, he reported injuries and a three-day prognosis due to the aggression of the “Italian Muhammad Ali”.

“He said he had put his hands on her as if to strangle her”

The Capitoline newspaper also reports the deposition of the woman’s friend. “She was crying and asking me for help, because he was smashing everything. I could hear a lot of noise in the background, the crying child and the yelling companion swearing at her“, reported the witness who added that he went to the house together with another acquaintance of hers and found the victim outside the house. “She was very scared, he said he had laid his hands on her as if to strangle her and that she was then able to escape,” she said.

See also  Ceccano, called the carabinieri: "There is a thief in my house". But he is the wife with the lover

You may also like

My big lesson. I was a little crazy...

Boston asphalts Milwaukee, 70 points from the Tatum-Brown...

China’s three-person basketball Asian Cup lineup prepares for...

After a long wait: First Planica competition cancelled

Juventus, will Kean say goodbye at the end...

the car takes off and crashes into a...

I lose and I’m done! Joshua has a...

Top player Renard back in France national team

Oscar Pistorius, denied probation: ten years ago the...

Vivicity of Ragusa. Prologue to the Prison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy