Establishment of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office’s Narcotics and Organized Crime Department… Resurrection of financial and securities criminal complexes :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Anti-Corruption Department and Narcotics and Organized Crime Department Establishment of Planning Officer

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Geum-bo = Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho-gu, Seoul. 2023.03.23. [email protected]

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Jun-ho = The Supreme Prosecutor’s Office has decided to separate the existing anti-corruption and violence department into the anti-corruption department and the drug and organized crime department in order to respond to major crimes.

On the 4th, the Ministry of Public Administration and Security announced a legislative notice of the ‘Partial Amendment Decree of the Prosecutor’s Office Office Regulations’ containing these contents.

According to the revised ordinance, the anti-corruption and violent departments of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office were separated, the anti-corruption department and the drug and organized crime departments were separated, and a sub-organization was established. In the two separate departments and the Public Investigation Department, each Planning Officer is newly established, and the Information Management Officer is reorganized into the Criminal Information Planning Officer.

In addition, the revised ordinance also includes the establishment of a joint investigation department for financial and securities crimes at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office.

Previously, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said at a weekly executive meeting on the 12th of last month, “We are actively responding by launching a special investigation headquarters for drug crimes at the government level, but above all, it is necessary to restore the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office and the drug department, which will serve as the control tower for drug crime investigations.” ” has been said.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]