flames at the Novoshakhtinsk-Corriere TV plant

A drone caused an explosion this morning that ignited flames at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region. This was announced by Tass quoting the governor of the region Vasily Golubev according to which the fire has been extinguished and the refinery has resumed operation. Russia’s state-run news agency earlier reported on a drone attack overnight on the Ilsky refinery in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar.

May 4, 2023 – Updated May 4, 2023, 11:35am

