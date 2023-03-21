He Picnic Stereo Festival 2023 is approaching and the excitement for its arrival increases, as it has become the largest event in Colombia and one of the most anticipated in Latin America.

This year’s slogan “A Different World: We Are All Different”, is an invitation to celebrate our differences and unite in our shared humanity. For that reason, it promises to be a diverse space in terms of expression, artists, music, nationalities, culture, and experiences.

The 2022 edition had 110,000 people and, by 2023, an estimated 130,000 “believers” include travelers from other parts of Colombia and the world.

Thus, the FEP has become a perfect excuse to get to know the vibrant culture of the capital and to explore its surroundings. For example, last year, 14,651 national and international tourists came to Bogotá to enjoy the event, so a significant percentage stayed in the city for more than 4 nights. And this year no less is expected.

Taking into account the large number of tourists who attend the event and that for the first time it will last four days, many people also consider staying on the outskirts of Bogotá to make the most of the experience and avoid wearing out due to high traffic congestion.

In this way, platforms such as Airbnb have become allies for Colombians and foreigners to take advantage of the four days of the festival as if it were a small vacation. Those interested can use the tool of Categories to search for places with specific characteristics, such as farms, cabins, or places with incredible views.

Here are some spaces found through categories on Airbnb for those considering staying in Bogotá or the outskirts, the entire FEP weekend, with their loved ones:

green roof cabin

It is a magical tale cabin, a very original construction in the middle of the native forest. You can enjoy the green roof to sunbathe, read a good book or draw. The property has a communal living room, dining room and kitchen (board games, ping pong, and darts); in addition to a short trail ideal for walks.