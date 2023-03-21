Home News A humanitarian medical convoy lands on the outskirts of Wazzan
A humanitarian medical convoy lands on the outskirts of Wazzan

A humanitarian medical convoy lands on the outskirts of Wazzan
Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin

The medical campaign achieved what was expected of it in terms of bringing medical services closer to the residents of remote places, including the Halawiyine roundabout, Sidi Radwan community, Wazzane province, as part of the medical convoy of the National School of Administration and Management in Kenitra / Anir Club, throughout the days of 17-18-19 March.

To ensure good management, the organizers allocated a separate tent for the medical convoy to receive those wishing to benefit from health services, to be then directed to the school sweets unit designated for examinations and distribution of medicines.

The student and instructor, Zainab Ibn Mansour, told Al-Alam to express her pride in participating with her classmates and colleagues in this solidarity work with its humanitarian dimensions, by targeting residents of remote places who usually find it difficult to respond to their medical needs.

She added that the number of participating doctors amounted to 5, in addition to two doctors of pharmacy, and an administrative staff that oversees the organization, consisting of 9 individuals. medications.

During the last day, the rehabilitation of the Al-Halween Institution wall and its health facilities continued, and the establishment of a football field in the institution, in addition to repairing the roundabout mosque…

The organizer distributed about 100 basic food rations, clothes …

A group of residents of the region expressed their welcome to such initiatives, which they see as an act of solidarity that deserves mention, while the head of the Sidi Radwan group, Mr. Mohamed Helmy, said – during his visit to the caravan workshops – that he was honored to receive the humanitarian convoy in the Sidi Radwan group, especially since the initiating club “Anir” With great work and effort represented in rehabilitating the Al-Halween School and providing support to the needy residents, he was optimistic about seeing the emerging generation of students participating in humanitarian work, adding that the group spared no effort in providing any possible assistance to ensure the success of the humanitarian convoy.

