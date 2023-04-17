Ethics, transparency and communication, Talamo intervenes in the webinar on the PIAO

The webinar entitled was held on the morning of 11 April Accountability tools: communication, transparency and public ethicsorganized by Formez PA.

During the appointment, the PIAO was discussed as a tool for managing and planning the activities of public bodies and the repercussions this has had on the transparency and accountability of the PA.

They intervened Massimo DiRienzoof Spazioetico, with a report entitled “Building skills for accountability in the public sector”, e Sergius TalamoDirector of Institutional Communication and Relations with the Public Administrations of Formez PA.

In his report, entitled “Technologies and unified programming (PIAO) as tools for transparency, accountability, participation and citizen satisfaction”, Talamo spoke of the mechanisms that communication and transparency can make available to administrations so that they can become evaluable . An overview of the legislative measures that over time have regulated the action of the PA, then the objective, fixed and clear for some time: “Albeit slowly, we are moving towards a new idea of ​​administration compared to the traditional one”, said Talamo. “Good performance and impartiality are the two pillars on which the action of the Public Administration is based”.

In his speech, ample space is given to themes and concepts such as transparency as ethics and the need for communication. Precisely in this regard, Talamo addressed “a key topic: that of social networks. Managed well through social media policies, they make the administration interrogable, assessable, with a widespread, transparent priority agenda. This – concluded Talamo – must be accompanied by law 151, i.e. the reform of law 150/00. Already today there are many variations of digital in our lives: SPid, Io app, PagoPA”.

