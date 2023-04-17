Home » The second best Czech in the NHL is going to fight for the Stanley Cup! Personal record? Now I have to be twice as good, he commands
Sports

The second best Czech in the NHL is going to fight for the Stanley Cup! Personal record? Now I have to be twice as good, he commands

by admin

If it weren’t for the star David Pastrňák, Carolina hockey forward Martin Nečas would be the Czech No. 1 in the NHL. Seventy-one Canadian points in the regular season is a personal best for the twenty-four-year-old Czech. “I knew what I had to improve. And it worked, I played the first power play, I got a chance in crucial moments even when we played in six, then the points are added more easily,” Nečas reveals in the Příklep program on Sport.cz. But he is definitely not resting on his laurels. “We had a good the regular season as a team, I did well too. But now the playoffs are starting and we want to be twice as good there to have a chance at the Stanley Cup,” he adds. Carolina’s opponent is the New York Islanders.

