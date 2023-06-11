Eugen Korda: According to Petr Pellegrini, Hlas is the party of the future. Really? | How is it (s)legal | .a week

he stated quite clearly that the party wants to win the elections. Peter Pellegrini presented typical populist rhetoric at the Diet in Púchov. Complete geyser of populism. That’s what he’s a master at. He and his Voice are said to change this state for the better, they will put the finances in order and they will do it all in such a way that it does not hurt anyone. And not old people at all.

What about the fact that even the one who fed thousands of people with a few loaves of bread and brought stocks of fish into the fishermen’s nets couldn’t do that. The head of the Voice is truly such a savior. He did not forget to add that his party also has enough qualified experts for such changes. Did he also mean the former state secretary, who covered Kaliňák’s business at the Ministry of the Interior and now showed off her daring cleavage at the press conference? You have to admit, it suited her.

Even the smooth Tomáš Ducker, with whom Hlas officially joined today, did nothing at all with the health sector as Minister of Health, and when he was supposed to remove the then police chief Tibor Gašpar, he preferred to pull his tail and cowardly run away from the fight. It takes a great deal of imagination to consider Erik Tomáš, a former Kaliňák henchman and later Fico’s devoted servant, who also stood at the press conference, as an expert.

The former Minister of Culture, the invisible Mrs. Ľubica Laššáková, has already had the opportunity to convince the public of her management skills. We all know how it turned out. The always perfectly tanned healthcare expert, former minister Richard Raši, could not be seen at the press conference at all. He wasn’t missing. One “expert”, Peter Žiga, was at the Diet, but during the press conference he preferred to move inconspicuously behind the scenes. Who knows why?

"If he's really serious, then it's worth considering working with him."

Certainly, Peter Pellegriíni did not have to have these people in mind when he painted the vision of his rule during which he will lead Slovakia to rebirth as prime minister. However, he himself should explain to his fans why he remained silent for many years and, as a member of Smer, let his beloved Slovakia decline and built his career on the backs of people with whom he wants nothing to do today. Today they claim that these are all figures of the past, and he is right.

However, it must be recognized that, unlike his former mentor Robert Fico, he does not want the defeat of Ukraine disguised as peace, he sees Slovakia’s future in NATO and the EU and sees no reason not to help, even militarily, our hard-pressed neighbor. If he’s really serious about it, it’s worth considering working with him. In the end, the democratic parties will probably have no other way.

However, it is a sad realization.

