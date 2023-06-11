Home » Final of the Champions League is already played in Istanbul
by admin
From a municipal bus with loudspeakers, thunderous music warms the atmosphere and an entertainer reminds us that the city has made a huge space for entertainment, concerts and football activities available to fans on the shores of the Sea of ​​Marmara.

But many fans have not found out about this offer, although the program is indicated in the square itself.

In addition, those who have tickets will go tonight to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, prepared to accommodate 75,000 spectators.

“We are going to win. Probably one to nil,” ventures Marco, an Inter fan from Venezuela who has come from New York to watch the final.

“The only bad thing is that the stadium is so far away. I think it’s almost two hours by public transport and, the truth is, we still don’t know how to go,” he points out in conversation with EFE.

The stadium has a metro connection with Taksim Square, but it is necessary to change the line three times, and although there are indications at the corresponding stations, for someone who does not know the city it can be a small odyssey.

