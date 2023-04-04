today, Veronika Remišová is such a fence, and some press conferences where she defends the wonderful purchases of furniture for her ministry are argumentatively reminiscent of this comrade.

When a few years ago in Trenčianske Teplice, not quite a banner, she became, with the strong support of Andrej Kiska, the chairman of the party For the People, she was literally beaming with happiness. And wonder at the world, that smile lasted her until today. With a smile she reduced the party to complete insignificance, she watched with a smile as her most important members and collaborators left her.