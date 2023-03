Euroboden is currently building a new office building in Dornach near Munich. The “Hammerschmidt” project comprises a total of 16,500 square meters of rental space. Part of the space is leased to InterCard. The company, which belongs to Verfone, will take over around 1,000 square meters of space in the property. Financial details are not given.

The lease should be long-term. …

