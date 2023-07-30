Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of Portuguese Subsidiary From 70% to 100%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / As disclosed in the May 4, 2023 news release, pursuant to an agreement between Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the “Company”) and European Electric Metals Inc. (“European Metals”), the Company …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / As disclosed in the May 4, 2023 news release, pursuant to an agreement between Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the

“Company“) and European Electric Metals Inc. (“European Metals”), the Company acquired from European Metals the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, a Portuguese company that

holds the exploration rights on the Borba 2 mineral properties. The Company is pleased to announce that it has now received approval from the TSXV to proceed with the acquisition of the remaining

30% equity interest in EVX Portugal.

In exchange for the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, the Company paid CAD$50,000 and issued 700,000 Company’s shares to European Metals. The shares will be released according to the

following schedule:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

