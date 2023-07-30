Home » Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of Portuguese Subsidiary From 70% to 100%
News

Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of Portuguese Subsidiary From 70% to 100%

by admin
Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of Portuguese Subsidiary From 70% to 100%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / As disclosed in the May 4, 2023 news release, pursuant to an agreement between Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the “Company”) and European Electric Metals Inc. (“European Metals”), the Company …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / As disclosed in the May 4, 2023 news release, pursuant to an agreement between Europacific Metals Inc. (TSXV:EUP) (the
Company“) and European Electric Metals Inc. (“European Metals”), the Company acquired from European Metals the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, a Portuguese company that
holds the exploration rights on the Borba 2 mineral properties. The Company is pleased to announce that it has now received approval from the TSXV to proceed with the acquisition of the remaining
30% equity interest in EVX Portugal.

In exchange for the remaining 30% interest in EVX Portugal, the Company paid CAD$50,000 and issued 700,000 Company’s shares to European Metals. The shares will be released according to the
following schedule:

See also  Unpaid Imu and Tasi, hole of 1.4 million. In Treviso, the Municipality's tax bills are triggered

You may also like

During the heavy rain, the deer also took...

There is a bull ready in the arena...

Wolfgang Nöstlinger: “The whole of Wels feels like...

Shawaz Baloch: Former Pilot Who Turned Blindness into...

Laura Angulo, Ciudadela 29 de Julio, is the...

Real Madrid in aluminum bad luck – Ancelotti:...

African leaders called on Putin to return to...

Petro spoke of a special plan to recover...

The pond area in the castle park becomes...

He took his tenant out of the house...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy