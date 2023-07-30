Fire Breaks Out at Rome Ciampino Airport Near Garbage Disposal Plant, Causing Heavy Smoke

Fire Breaks Out near Rome Ciampino Airport, Produces Large Amount of Smoke

On July 29, a fire erupted at a garbage disposal plant near Rome Ciampino Airport in the Italian capital, generating a significant amount of smoke at the scene. The incident has not yet affected the airport’s operations, with flights continuing to take off and land as scheduled. However, some short-distance railway lines near the fire site have been temporarily suspended and replaced by buses.

Earlier in the day, a blaze ignited in the piled-up garbage at the processing plant. Local authorities have reported that there were no casualties resulting from the fire, and an investigation is underway to determine its cause. Meanwhile, due to the heavy smoke produced at the scene, nearby residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

Despite the ongoing fire, Rome Ciampino Airport has managed to maintain normal operations, ensuring that air traffic remains unaffected. However, the situation is being closely monitored by authorities to prevent any potential disruptions in the future.

For further updates and information regarding this incident, the public is advised to follow official announcements from the local government and airport authorities.

Source: China News Network

Release Time: 13:27, July 30, 2023

Author: Wang Xiaoting

Responsible Editor: Song Fangcan

Copyright Statement: The copyright of China News Service belongs to China News Agency. Unauthorized usage of this content without written permission will result in legal consequences.

