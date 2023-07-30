Home » Danila Comastri Montanari, the lady of historical yellows, has died
Danila Comastri Montanari, the lady of historical yellows, has died

Danila Comastri Montanari, the lady of historical yellows, has died

BOLOGNA. Danila Comastri Montanari, a writer known for her historical mysteries and one of the founders of Group 13, has died. She was 74 years old. In 1990 she wrote her first novel, Mors Tua and then a series of 19 books starring Publius Aurelius Stazio, noble senator of Claudius’ Rome.

To give news of the death of the author is the Rest of the Pug, which brings back the memory of Carlo Lucarelli: «What heroic times those of Group 13. Mine is a cheerful memory: I used to read her, she was a writer of detective stories and historical novels and I, as a young man, learned from her, one of the nicest, most generous and volcanic people I’ve ever met», says the crime writer. The funeral chamber on Wednesday 2 August at the mortuary of the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna, from 10 to 11.

