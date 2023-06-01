Neighbors complained at the Cipolleti hospital for the reopening of a primary care center

This week, residents and members of the Asspur hospital union met in the vicinity of the Cipolletti hospital to claim for the reopening of the primary health care center located on North Coast. From the hospital they assured that there would be news just in a month.

They claimed that the primary care center It has been closed for more than a year.. They decided to meet at the entrance of the hospital to claim against the authorities. They also put up billboards to make their protest visible to the neighbors.

In that establishment, residents from different neighborhoods were served, not only from the North Coast, among them the coast of the Neuquén River and surrounding areas.

The posters that were placed at the entrance of the hospital to make the claim visible. Photo: Courtesy.

During the claim they assured that they were received by the director of the Hospital, Claudia Muñoz. In a direct dialogue, the official showed her predisposition to the claim and assured that in a month there would be news about the operation of the attention center.

University groups participated in the claim in front of the hospital

During this Monday, At the Facimed Seaa university group from the Faculty of Medical Sciences was present at the claim of the residents of Costa Norte.

«We attended the Cipolletti Hospital together with the neighbors of the CAPS Costa Norte, health workers and organizations to require the Director of the hospital to provide responses to the claim for the reopening of the Costa Norte Health Center,” they described on their official Facebook page.

In addition, they described that during the complaint day, they informed the people who attended the hospital about the situation. «They were invited to add their signature to the claim“, they commented.

“We will continue to fight until the North Coast CAPS works again“, they maintained from La Marea Facimed.

